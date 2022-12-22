Life / Travel

Mauritius: A nearby island, a world away

The tourism sector in Mauritius has surpassed pre-Covid levels — and it’s not just due to South Africans fleeing blackouts and water shortages

22 December 2022 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

Political journalists, such as myself, rarely have glamorous work trips. The most memorable for me was the trek to Polokwane — the hot, hazy capital of Limpopo — back in 2007. 

That year, as if nature itself was revolting against the epoch-shifting political event about to take place, it rained for the entire duration of the ANC elective conference I was covering for the now defunct SA Press Association. ..

