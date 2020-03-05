TRAVEL: Steenberg Farm rebooted

Like all the best getaways, my first overnight stay at Steenberg Farm in nearly a decade began with bubbly. Even if you’ve never visited, chances are you’ve popped the cork on a bottle of its superb 1682 brut chardonnay, and you’ll know it’s a good drop.

But my glass of méthode cap classique arrives not in the wine tasting centre amid the vines, but as my suitcase is whisked away to my hotel suite. Swopping luggage for bubbles on arrival is a habit I could get used to.

The office towers of the city centre are just 20 minutes’ drive down the highway, outside the morning rush of course, but there’s little else metropolitan about Steenberg. The property is bordered by equine estates, southern suburbs mansions and the Table Mountain National Park. The eponymous Steenberg (Stone Mountain) looms up to the south, just as it’s done since Catharina Ras settled on the farm in 1682. Vineyards and fairways flank the hotel, and the views make it easy to imagine you’re in the far-flung winelands.