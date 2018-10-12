A new Joburg health retreat for burnt out execs

Elon Musk, take note. We love your innovations, your swashbuckling business maverick style and your vision that has no bounds. But it’s time to gather your depleted self and let go of those impetuous tweets.

Take a break. Look after your mental wellbeing. Take it down a notch or two and allow productivity to improve and stability to resume, and this can calm shareholders and yourself.

Executives and A-type personalities are recognising that mental wellbeing has upside for the bottom line, especially in today’s "transparent" and relentless digital media world.

With this in mind, we tried out Oxford Healthcare Retreat, a new boutique wellness guesthouse (it opened in April), catering to the needs of stressed-out executives — or anyone really. This elegant oasis is in the middle of Melrose, between high-octane Sandton and the Johannesburg CBD.

Importantly, it’s all about relatively short-term stays to achieve a sense of wellbeing.