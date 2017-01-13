Life / Travel

Travel: When’s the next holiday long weekend?

Why not plan your next getaway as a way to get through the long dark hours of office grind?

13 January 2017 - 06:55 AM Sarah Buitendach
St Verde Farm Cottage, Midlands. Picture: PERFECTHIDEAWAY
St Verde Farm Cottage, Midlands. Picture: PERFECTHIDEAWAY

So you’ve been back at your desk four days and already those walks along Robberg and hours of Après-ski in Zermatt feel like a distant memory.

Why not plan your next getaway as a way to get through the long dark hours of office grind? We suggest you visit www.perfecthideaways.co.za and find a lovely little luxury Karoo farm, a designer West Coast bolthole or, our personal pick, the eclectically beautiful St Verde Farm Cottage in the KwaZulu Natal Midlands. It’s an easy Friday afternoon drive away from both the Gauteng and Durban rat races.

