Eating out: I can’t. and I won’t

Here are our favourite indulgent restaurant and food options for when you finally come to your senses and realise that it’s all about everything in moderation

13 January 2017 - 07:01 AM

Green-juicing and drinking litres of water? Doing your January jogging religiously? You’re feeling pretty virtuous, right? Here are our favourite indulgent restaurant and food options for when you finally come to your senses and realise that it’s all about everything in moderation – including SWEAT1000, chia seeds and coconut oil.

For "blow your mind and your calorific intake" milkshakes (or freakshakes, as they’re being called):
Craft (Parkhurst, Johannesburg) (011) 788-7111
Afro-boer (Die Wilgers, Pretoria) (012) 807-3099
Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! (Tamboerskloof, Cape Town) (021) 488-2555

Snacks (carrot sticks are so 2016):
Honey Fudge, Dis-Chem (nationwide)
Simba Nik Naks (leading retailers nationwide)
Crispy Streaky Barbeque Pork Bacon Biltong, Woolworths (nationwide)

Pizza – the ultimate carb and cheese fest:
The Coalition (Rosebank, Johannesburg) (010) 900-4987
Lupa Osteria (Westville, Durban) (031) 266-8793
Burrata (Woodstock, CT) (021) 447-6505

