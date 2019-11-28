Theatre: The red boot diaries

Out of the box

When the Fugard team offered Talbot this gig, she was already in London broadening her dance horizons and was able to attend a performance of Kinky Boots. "The music was so amazing, I thought I really want to do the show," she says.

So how do you take a format that is already an established hit and make it your own?

"I felt I could incorporate a lot more hip-hop style. When I [worked on] Honey 3, the movie, I got to see all these incredible hip-hop dancers and styles and I thought I could incorporate them and make up my own style," says Talbot.

"Heels choreography is very in at the moment, but it’s tricky in musical theatre when you have only five weeks to rehearse. I wanted to push the boundary, make it a little more technical, and add a lot of flavour."

Talbot requested a workshop before rehearsals began because "you have the angels, you know, they’re drag queens so they have one style and then you have the factory workers, which is the complete opposite. In the original production it was all acted and natural movement and I wanted to stylise it.

"So I thought how can I actually choreograph them to move in a factory worker way? That’s when I went to the Green Cross factory and learned how to make a shoe."

But that was just the start of it. The conveyor belts were built in SA without guidance from the overseas production, who guard their technical secrets closely.

The local tech team had to troubleshoot the construction with Talbot choreographing bits of numbers at a time for testing on the machines, which then had to be taken away for tweaking, brought back for the next session, and so on.

"It’s a stressful process but the cast was so amazing," says Talbot. "I’ve learnt to go with the flow. When you’re doing something from scratch, it is what it is. I wish people could see behind the scenes …

"But you have to care about people’s safety first. That’s what I learnt from Matilda the Musical. I said to the cast that with this kind of thing they have to be selfish. If I’ve told them they have to get up [on to the conveyor belt] on the count of three, and they can’t, then they mustn’t."

Casting Kinky Boots was a two-year process. "We’re really pedantic about who we cast," says Talbot. "It’s such a big thing. When you’re doing a new production, it’s 50/50 regardless of what I choreograph or Matthew’s blocking. We give and then it’s up to the performer. And being in that space, you really want to work with nice people."

Finding the angels was especially tricky because "they have to be able to sing so high. We’d go through stages. I’d find a fantastic dancer, but Charl would say they can’t sing it," she says.

"I always compromise and we are good at working as a team. We cast this incredible guy, Chester Martinez, who is more of a hip-hop dancer, who has never sung in a musical theatre show and he’s done so well," says Talbot.

"Sometimes it’s about finding that extra-special person. I’d rather wait and find the right person than settle for less. A lot of people wanted to do this show, and loved the music, so they were prepared to wait and make themselves available when we were ready."

The stellar cast is led by Darren Craig (Grease, High School Musical) as Charlie and Earl Gregory (Into the Woods, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Lola.

Kinky Boots will be performed at The Fugard Theatre until February 2 2020. Patrons who book tickets for December’s shows get access to the Kinky Lounge experience — which offers cocktails, selfie booths, chill-out areas and music offered before and after the show.

The New Year’s Eve performance will start at9.30pm.

The latter’s ticket prices include bubbly on arrival and after the show, plus live entertainment until the wee hours.

• Go to thefugard.com for ticket info