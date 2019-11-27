Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: From neglected sherry to Rioja, Spain inspires While underappreciated in SA, about 150 wines from the EU country are available, from three or four different importers BL PREMIUM

Most people agree that the Cape wine industry is a vastly different proposition now compared with the 1990s. We take this for granted, having witnessed its achievements close-up and continuously over the period.

It’s a little like being aware of — rather than tracking — the minutiae of your children growing up. You’re certainly more conscious of change when your exposure to it follows extended absences. You don’t expect to recognise your cousin’s children — who have been living feral in the Appalachians — when you see them for the first time in two decades.