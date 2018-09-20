David Kramer’s new musical is one to watch

In fact it’s where most of his new musical, Langarm, was written in the early hours of the morning, while sleep eluded him.

"I found that a very good time to write, coming out of a dream situation into a very peaceful, quiet, dark space. I enjoyed that," he says. It feels almost as still, on the day we meet for this interview, with Kramer wearing his trademark black hat, on-trend checked blazer, black polo neck and pants, accessorised with brightly coloured striped socks and red laces in his black vellies. He was relieved to note that the socks were a matching pair as he’d got dressed in the dark!

Set in 1965, the Langarm story develops around the decision of a jilted groom-to-be to partner a young dancer at The Swaziland Ballroom Championships. It’s a move calculated to have a dig at his ex, and means crossing the legally enforced racial divide of the time. The musical is named after the term given to ballroom dances and dance bands from the 1930s onwards by the coloured communities of District Six and the Cape, and Kramer says the Langarm music is inspired by those bands. Tempos are varied, though, with much of the dance sequences incorporating Latin-American rhythms, and a waltz and a vastrap among some of the first songs completed.

"At one point I thought I needed two really good ballroom dancers to play the leads, but through the auditions I realised what I really want are two good singer-actors; and a chorus of really good dancers, so hopefully that will satisfy the ballroom dance fundis among us," says Kramer.

I wonder how adept he is at partner dancing. "I like dancing, but only to my own steps," he smiles. "I dance on stage, or I used to, but I’m just too spontaneous and not disciplined enough for partner dancing.

"If I were to do anything I think Argentine tango is the kind of dance I would like to know how to do."

The show’s narrative isn’t a true one, but it will resonate with a lot of people, he explains. "It’s the kind of story I like telling. It’s not a mainstream story. It’s a part of our history that’s been pushed under the carpet. I always feel that I want to shine some kind of light into what happened … it was an incredibly traumatic time for some people."

The artist’s way

Kramer is the ultimate storyteller. Every word he utters is as measured, as deliberate, as those he puts on a page. And those carefully chosen words, accompanied by equally well-considered song notes, have brought him enormous success.

With a professional career that spans an official 40 years, 35 of which have been in theatre, he’s actually been doing this for much longer. Born in 1951, he remembers performing for his family when he was five years old.