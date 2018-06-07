Holocaust & Genocide Centre: Facing our painful past

"It goes back to the choice made by Oskar Schindler, by individuals, by the international community: to get involved or to ignore genocide. The foreign press was all here, covering Nelson Mandela. No-one was there, covering murder. So we have to look at Rwanda."

Commemoration

The centre had what it terms an unofficial opening last year, and will be officially opened later this year.

At the moment it is hosting a photographic exhibition by James Oatway and Alon Skuy titled Killing the Other. It confronts xenophobic violence in SA from the 2008 killings until the present day. "We are the place that is marking the 10th anniversary of the xenophobic attacks. Who else is doing it?" asks Nates. "We need to have a space where we can say: ‘The fact that we suffered does not make us people who will not cause harm to others.’

"We face hate speech. Where can you learn about the dangers of hate speech?" asks Nates. "At the centre we learn Tutsis were called ‘cockroaches’ and ‘snakes’ and then murdered with machetes.

"We face issues about freedom of the judiciary. At the centre we can learn about that through the Armenian genocide. We need to learn. We are not there yet," she says passionately.

For Nates, it is significant that at the centre one also learns about the sterilisation and killing of disabled people. "Over 220,000 disabled people were tortured and murdered in Nazi Germany. You listen in horror to the Life Esidimeni inquiry, and you wonder how much we have learnt. It is not about Roma, Tutsi, Jewish, Zulu or Nigerian people, or any other people; it’s about humanity."

There are more than 50 secure parking spaces underneath the centre, so it’s easy to visit. It has a coffee shop where events such as book launches and talks are held. Musical events, plays and films are hosted in the centre as well. "We don’t offer only serious lectures," says Nates.

• The centre is on the corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and Duncombe Road in Forest Town, Johannesburg. It is open on weekdays from 9am to 4.30pm and on Sundays from 9am to 3pm. Entrance is free. Website: jhbholocaust.co.za