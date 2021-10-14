New challenges loom for Boks
Victory over All Blacks not only lifted Springboks and their fans, it is a boost ahead of UK tour
Springbok rugby, accused of eschewing creativity and dynamism for kick-and-maul tactics, busted that perception two weeks ago in a cliffhanger victory over perennial rivals, New Zealand, on Australia’s Gold Coast.
It broke the All Blacks’ 10-match unbeaten run and rejuvenated SA rugby, following a three-match Springbok losing streak. And it started with an audacious round-the-back pass...
