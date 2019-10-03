Boks to brave the Blossoms?

Not only did Japan add to their growing reputation by beating Ireland 19-12 on the weekend, but they also did the rugby world a huge favour.

One of the disadvantages of a Rugby World Cup is that matters seem largely preordained. Only five or six teams are capable of winning the competition, so the early rounds have an element of dress rehearsal about them.

Tonga, Namibia and Georgia might play a good half; they might conceivably score the try that leads the day’s TV round-up of special moments. But come the business end of things they aren’t going to beat England or the All Blacks. They are there to make up the numbers, though the natural reserve (read "hypocrisy"?) of such occasions means that no-one can quite bring themselves to say as much.

Japan changed all that. They are now realistic quarterfinal contenders, with their final round-robin match against Scotland on October 13 looming as large as Ben Nevis.

Scotland, remember, lost 27-3 to Ireland in their opening World Cup game. For all the world, Ireland looked up and running as a result, but the Japan loss revealed their old foible: too predictable a game plan under coach Joe Schmidt’s heavy hand. And while they are a technically adept team, they’re also an ageing one.

Should Scotland, for example, beat Japan and they, with Ireland, win their remaining games as expected against Russia and Samoa, then it will all boil down to the tournament fine print. First how the respective teams have fared against each other, then points difference, then tries scored, and so on.

The implications will not have been lost on Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, who watched his side sometimes look very good and sometimes very ordinary in beating Namibia 57-3 in the City of Toyota Stadium on Saturday. If the Springboks beat Italy and Canada in their remaining group games, as they should, they will finish second in their group behind the All Blacks.