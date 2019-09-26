Springboks: when days are dark …

After the Springboks were beaten 23-13 by the All Blacks in Yokohama on Saturday, disappointment hung over the land like, well, a black cloud. Not only was the loss difficult to stomach after the bullish expectation of the past few weeks, but the defeat was rich in implication.

New Zealand’s win demonstrated that the All Blacks are still the team to which all others in this Rugby World Cup (RWC) should aspire. They are smart, quick and powerful, and they aren’t about to give away their mantle of World Cup champions on a platter.

They are also tactically supple, capable of playing a variety of patterns and types of game. Surely they will be there at the end.

That said, during their opening 20 minutes against the Boks they were as shaky as Elvis Presley’s trouser leg. Their lineout is creaky and passes were slung out with such abandon that they might easily have found their way into South Korea.

Pity that the Boks were unable to capitalise on such anxiety, and, 20 minutes in, the All Blacks began to find their mojo, with tries from George Bridge and Scott Barrett in a four-minute blitz that effectively sealed the contest.