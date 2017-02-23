Life / On The Screen

007 pops up again, and again

Special broadcast of all 24 Bond movies

23 February 2017 - 06:26 AM Prakash Naidoo
Sean Connery. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP
Sean Connery. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP

Following the success of pop-up channels for the Harry Potter and Star Wars movies, M-Net is now offering the world’s savviest
super-spy, James Bond, for a two-week binge of every Bond
film ever made.

Daniel Craig. GALLO IMAGES/AFP
Daniel Craig. GALLO IMAGES/AFP

Starting on February 23 on channel 109 with Dr No, with Sean Connery as Bond, and ending with big-budget blockbuster Spectre, with Daniel Craig in the role, the channel will screen all 24 films in chronological order.

As a bonus, there are also four documentaries, including Best Ever Bond and Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007.

For screening schedules, check the EPG guide on your remote control or visit www.mnet.tv.

