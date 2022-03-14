Welcome to an electrifying future: orders open for Range Rover plug-in hybrid
With enviable efficiency and ‘go anywhere, conquer anything capability, the ultra-luxurious Range Rover P510e offers the best of both worlds
Land Rover SA has opened order books for the 2022 Range Rover P510e Extended-Range plug-in hybrid.
Priced from R3,527,000, this ultra-luxurious SUV features an advanced powertrain that combines all the fuel-saving benefits of a pure electric vehicle with the “go anywhere, conquer anything” capability you have long come to expect from a conventional petrol-powered Range Rover. The best of both worlds? You better believe it.
Available in Autobiography and flagship SV trim levels — with the option of an exclusive First Edition during the first year of production — the Range Rover P510e marries a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium engine to a 105kW electric motor and 38kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
The result is a total system output of 375kW and 700Nm: figures that equate to a 0-100km/h time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 242km/h.
But perhaps even more impressive is the distance the Range Rover P510e can travel on electric power alone. According to Land Rover, this cutting-edge plug-in hybrid model allows owners to complete whisper quiet journeys of up to 113km with CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km when piloted in hybrid drive mode.
This exceeds the British marque’s initial expectations of 100km and 30g/km announced at the vehicle’s reveal last year.
Based on anonymised ownership data accrued by Land Rover, this claimed maximum range enables the average Range Rover customer to complete 75% of their journeys using pure electric power alone.
The Range Rover P510e's battery charges up to 80% in less than an hour, making it one of the fastest charging plug-in hybrids on the planet
The Range Rover P510e is also one of the few plug-in hybrid electric vehicles on the market to offer 50kW DC rapid charging capability. This means that the battery charges up to 80% in less than an hour, making this SUV one of the fastest charging plug-in hybrids on the planet.
Enviable eco credentials aside, it goes without saying that the Range Rover P510e treats occupants to the finer things in life with a modern and sophisticated interior awash with progressive technology.
This includes a new Pivi Pro infotainment system linked to a 13.1″ high-definition touchscreen with haptic feedback. This is complemented by a 13.7″ digital instrument cluster that can be configured using controls mounted on the four-spoke leather and wood steering wheel.
Rear passengers can enjoy the Rear Seat Entertainment system, which provides adjustable 11.4″ high-definition touchscreens mounted on the back of the front seat backs.
While powered doors help with ingress, Land Rover’s third-generation Active Noise Cancellation system helps keep the outside world out so that you can better enjoy the lush acoustics dished out by the 35-speaker, 1,600w Meridian Signature Sound System.
To further enhance passenger wellbeing, the Cabin Air Purification Pro climate control system features PM2.5 filtration with nanoe X technology that reduces odours, bacteria, allergens and pathogens. The system can be operated remotely via your smartphone, meaning the vehicle is ready ahead of your journey. Active CO2 management enhances driver alertness by monitoring levels inside the cabin and automatically refreshing the air when necessary.
Wrapped up with strong, yet graceful exterior proportions and a highly developed drivetrain bolstered by Land Rover’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Electronic Air Suspension and Terrain Response 2 system, the remarkably versatile 2022 Range Rover P510e Extended-Range plug-in hybrid is ready and waiting to transport you into an electrifyingly efficient future.
Configure your new Range Rover P510e Extended-Range plug-in hybrid here: landrover.co.za/newrangerover
This article was paid for by Land Rover SA.