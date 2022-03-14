Welcome to an electrifying future: orders open for Range Rover plug-in hybrid

Land Rover SA has opened order books for the 2022 Range Rover P510e Extended-Range plug-in hybrid.

Priced from R3,527,000, this ultra-luxurious SUV features an advanced powertrain that combines all the fuel-saving benefits of a pure electric vehicle with the “go anywhere, conquer anything” capability you have long come to expect from a conventional petrol-powered Range Rover. The best of both worlds? You better believe it.

Available in Autobiography and flagship SV trim levels — with the option of an exclusive First Edition during the first year of production — the Range Rover P510e marries a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium engine to a 105kW electric motor and 38kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The result is a total system output of 375kW and 700Nm: figures that equate to a 0-100km/h time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 242km/h.