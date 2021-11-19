Luxury and design are perfectly curated in the new Range Rover

The Range Rover has been the pinnacle of luxury and design for more than 50 years. It has been the choice of successful entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and even royalty, always offering peerless levels of comfort and capability.

The fifth generation, which will arrive in SA mid-2022, continues the legacy with design and comfort that will continue to make it unmatched in the world of desirable luxury vehicles.

The new look is devoid of unnecessary clutter, following what the director of design at Jaguar Land Rover, Massimo Frascella, calls a “reductionist strategy” that removes that which is superfluous. This ensures that while the new Range Rover still has plenty of presence, it also appears to be more stylish and elegant, a reflection of its place in the world of luxury objects.

The overall design appears to be hewn from a piece of solid metal, conveying the notion of being both monolithic and athletic. Large surface areas in the beautifully crafted side profile give the new Range Rover the appearance of being a concept car made real, with perfect proportions inside and out.