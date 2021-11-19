Luxury and design are perfectly curated in the new Range Rover
The new Range Rover provides the best in comfort and capability for those who want to experience even more of life
The Range Rover has been the pinnacle of luxury and design for more than 50 years. It has been the choice of successful entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and even royalty, always offering peerless levels of comfort and capability.
The fifth generation, which will arrive in SA mid-2022, continues the legacy with design and comfort that will continue to make it unmatched in the world of desirable luxury vehicles.
The new look is devoid of unnecessary clutter, following what the director of design at Jaguar Land Rover, Massimo Frascella, calls a “reductionist strategy” that removes that which is superfluous. This ensures that while the new Range Rover still has plenty of presence, it also appears to be more stylish and elegant, a reflection of its place in the world of luxury objects.
The overall design appears to be hewn from a piece of solid metal, conveying the notion of being both monolithic and athletic. Large surface areas in the beautifully crafted side profile give the new Range Rover the appearance of being a concept car made real, with perfect proportions inside and out.
Its design is also about luxury — from the continuation of the reductionist strategy inside the sumptuous interior to the integration of technology to make your journey as comfortable as possible.
It has all been carefully considered and created to allow the driver and passengers to enjoy all the luxury on offer, from the vast legroom available to those in the second or optional third row of seats, to the purity of the air thanks to the Cabin Air Purification Pro system.
Then there are the materials used in the new Range Rover, all designed to be luxurious to the touch. They include the very best in leather and open-pore wood as well as a range of alternatives including recycled textiles.
Luxury today can be about traditional materials or about new ones, materials that are better for the environment but which still have the ultimate in premium feel. The new Range Rover will feature the choice of a Kvadrat wool blend that can be mixed with Ultrafabrics, a material that is as tactile as leather but generates only a quarter of the CO2.
The designers have also created interior colour choices that are warmer and more home-like to accentuate the feeling of luxury. The idea is that you should feel at home in the new Range Rover, and with a vast range of interior options available, it’s easy to make it feel like an extension of your lounge.
This also means the luxury of connectivity and how easy it is to interact with technology. Here the 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen makes it effortless to stay connected to the outside world — or to switch off from it and enjoy the best in audio entertainment.
Isolating from the outside world is easier thanks to the clever Active Noise Cancelling system. It operates between 30km/h and 160km/h and uses a combination of microphones and speakers in the headrests to reduce road noise intrusion and keep the cabin quiet.
Those in the back seats have their own screens for audio or video, while the option of Executive Class seats provides heated and cooled reclining rear seats, as well as a control tablet and a centre console that rises at the push of a button.
Design and luxury is also about how to maximise your experiences and here too the new Range Rover excels
If you want more luxury, then the Executive Class Comfort seats add a Hot Stone Massage function, or you could go for the ultimate comfort of the Signature Suite in the SV models with an illuminated fridge and an exquisitely created table.
Design and luxury are also about how to maximise your experiences — and here too the new Range Rover excels.
Not only can it take you to more places in comfort thanks to its air suspension and all-wheel drive, but when you get there, you can relax courtesy of the optional Tailgate Event Suite. This clever design combines seating, lighting and speakers so you can sit on the tailgate and enjoy sipping on the best champagne as the sun goes down.
It’s all part of what makes the new Range Rover so much more than a luxury SUV. It is the ultimate in curated design and comfort, a symbol of status and success that takes you to more places and allows you to experience more: to live the Range Rover life.
This article was paid for by Land Rover.