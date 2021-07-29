Volkswagen Crafter the ultimate transport solution

Volkswagen Crafter combines rugged versatility, cutting-edge engineering and a business-orientated approach. It also offers maximum personalisation; 90% of Crafters sold in SA are converted into busses for passenger transport (taxi and scholar transport), ambulances and patient carriers by government departments and the balance being sold to logistics and courier companies.

Manufactured in Poland, the Crafter is the largest 3- to 5-tonne van produced by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

The Crafter ensures the comfort and safety of the driver and passengers. Robust seat upholstery for durability, practical instrument cluster, control panel and ample storage compartments for a professional workspace. The interior is controlled with a fresh air ventilator including air recirculation and heating as standard. Other standard interior features include power steering, heat-insulating glass, electric front windows and door pockets.

A sturdy frame allows the Crafter to boast a loading capacity ranging between 9.3m³ and 17.5 m³. It also has the longest loading spaces in its class of up to 4.6m.

Loading and unloading from the back is made easy through two rear wing doors or through the 1.3m-wide left-hand side sliding door. For added convenience, a sliding door is optional for the righthand side. With a payload capacity of up to 2.5 tonnes and torque of up to 340Nm, even the heaviest loads feel light.

The Crafter is available in 3.5-tonne GVM and 5 tonne GVM versions. Customers can also choose from two wheelbases (3.640mm or 4.490mm), three body lengths and two different roof configurations.

Innovative safety features deliver all-round protection. Essential safety systems such as Electronic Stabilisation Programme combined with Brake Assist and Crosswind Assist, Multi-Collision Braking, Traction Control System and Electronic Brake-force Distribution are all standard in the Crafter.