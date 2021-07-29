Volkswagen Crafter the ultimate transport solution
Manufactured in Poland, the Crafter is the largest three- to five-tonne van produced by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
Volkswagen Crafter combines rugged versatility, cutting-edge engineering and a business-orientated approach. It also offers maximum personalisation; 90% of Crafters sold in SA are converted into busses for passenger transport (taxi and scholar transport), ambulances and patient carriers by government departments and the balance being sold to logistics and courier companies.
The Crafter ensures the comfort and safety of the driver and passengers. Robust seat upholstery for durability, practical instrument cluster, control panel and ample storage compartments for a professional workspace. The interior is controlled with a fresh air ventilator including air recirculation and heating as standard. Other standard interior features include power steering, heat-insulating glass, electric front windows and door pockets.
A sturdy frame allows the Crafter to boast a loading capacity ranging between 9.3m³ and 17.5 m³. It also has the longest loading spaces in its class of up to 4.6m.
Loading and unloading from the back is made easy through two rear wing doors or through the 1.3m-wide left-hand side sliding door. For added convenience, a sliding door is optional for the righthand side. With a payload capacity of up to 2.5 tonnes and torque of up to 340Nm, even the heaviest loads feel light.
The Crafter is available in 3.5-tonne GVM and 5 tonne GVM versions. Customers can also choose from two wheelbases (3.640mm or 4.490mm), three body lengths and two different roof configurations.
Innovative safety features deliver all-round protection. Essential safety systems such as Electronic Stabilisation Programme combined with Brake Assist and Crosswind Assist, Multi-Collision Braking, Traction Control System and Electronic Brake-force Distribution are all standard in the Crafter.
The Crafter 35 derivatives offer handy driver assistance and convenience systems as optional.
The Crafter 35 Panel Van 2.0 TDI Automatic is fitted with the same world-class standard safety systems and convenience features found in the Crafter 35 Manual version.
Characterised by a 100mm lower loading sill (when compared to the 4MOTION derivative), the largest loading height and payload in its class as well as bigger headroom within the loading area.
The transmission used in this derivative is the first 8-speed automatic gearbox with a torque converter for transversely mounted front-engine vehicles in the commercial vehicle sector. The 8-speed automatic transmission uses a torque converter, which transforms the Crafter into a vehicle that is easy to drive over long distances.
It features a robust design to meet the requirements of commercial vehicles while transmission ratios are adapted for optimum fuel consumption and performance. A short first gear ensures hassle-free starts even with heavy loads, on inclines or when towing a trailer. A long eighth gear ensures low rpms at higher speeds for fuel-efficient driving.
The automatic transmission facilitates stress and fatigue-free driving in stop-and-go traffic, making it the perfect workhorse, delivery vehicle or taxi. The Crafter 35 Panel Van 2.0 TDI 4MOTION offers reliable traction, the best tracking stability as well as a trailer load of up to three tonnes.
Based on the front-wheel drive model but adds a four-wheel drive coupling that delivers power to the rear axle. This permanent four wheel driving system ensures as much power as possible is sent to the front wheels alone to maximise fuel economy.
The six-speed manual gearbox used in this model has been further developed from the T6 gearbox to offer shifting comfort similar to that of passenger cars, while the transmission ratios have been adapted for optimum fuel consumption and performance.
The Crafter 35 derivatives are both available in the 2.0 TDI engine which boasts 103kW and 340Nm and fuel consumption of 8.2l/100km (Crafter 35 Panel Van 2.0 TDI Automatic) and 9.1l/100km (Crafter 35 Panel Van 2.0 TDI 4MOTION).
The Volkswagen Crafter comes standard with a 2 year/unlimited kilometre warranty, five-year/120,000km EasyDrive Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 20,000km.
This article was paid for by VW.
