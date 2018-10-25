Joburg’s hot new wine bar

Douglas + Hale has replaced Diack’s The National in Parktown North. It’s still, like his other spots, Coobs and Il Contadino, all about good food — but equally, and especially, about the booze.

It’s Jesse Chinn, a warm Johnny Depp lookalike, who has given Douglas + Hale its fresh start in the liquor department.

Chinn breathes wide-eyed excitement into every glass he mixes — whether the cocktail you order is off the actual menu or off the secret one in his head.

"I like to ask people what they want or how their day has been and make something that suits them," he says. Which is how a hybrid margarita, made with Adi Badenhorst’s new 4th Rabbit mezcal, lands in front of me.