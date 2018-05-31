Delicious frozen meals for Durbanites
We are Food sells an entire Banting range, kids’ meals and the newly introduced soul bowls, which are gluten-and dairy-free one-bowl meals
It speaks volumes about the way we live (at warp speed) that when family team Didee, Jane and Amy Weare began to provide delicious home-style meals to Durbanites, they were an instant hit.
Under the name We are Food — get it? It’s a play on the Weares’ surname — the trio began making frozen meals using tried-and-tested recipes for perennially popular dishes such as cottage pie, lasagne and chicken à la king.
Have a browse through the company’s online menu and you’ll see how far it’s come. We are Food sells an entire Banting range, kids’ meals and the newly introduced soul bowls, which are gluten-and dairy-free one-bowl meals. One of the soul bowls is a pork ragù that’s made with Italian-braised leg of pork and tomato and wine sauce, served with lentils, roasted cauliflower, mushrooms and brown rice.
"We pride ourselves on a hands-on approach, leaving human tasks to humans, because food always tastes better with a little TLC," says Amy Weare. "Our food philosophy is that the meals we prepare are made like you would [make them] at home, just a little better, and this is what we constantly strive towards."
The company tagline says it all: "Marvellous food for your freezer." All We are Food meals are made to be frozen and heated.
A variety of portion sizes is available, ensuring there is something to suit everyone, from a single person to a family or those catering for a dinner party.
"Our butter chicken curry is an absolute winner and we can’t make enough of it, and the carb-free craze continues, so anything Banting sells really well," says Weare. "We’ve also noticed increased demand for vegetarian and vegan dishes."
If you live in the greater Durban/KwaZulu-Natal north coast area, you can have these family-made feasts delivered to your door. We are Food also supplies several supermarkets throughout the province, and it recently opened its first retail outlet at Ballito’s Lifestyle Market. This was followed by a second store at Country Market in Nottingham Road.
"We are opening our next store in KwaZulu-Natal in July and we’re now looking at potential options for expansion around Gauteng, which is really exciting," Weare says.
Please sign in or register to comment.