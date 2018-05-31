Delicious frozen meals for Durbanites

It speaks volumes about the way we live (at warp speed) that when family team Didee, Jane and Amy Weare began to provide delicious home-style meals to Durbanites, they were an instant hit.

Under the name We are Food — get it? It’s a play on the Weares’ surname — the trio began making frozen meals using tried-and-tested recipes for perennially popular dishes such as cottage pie, lasagne and chicken à la king.

Have a browse through the company’s online menu and you’ll see how far it’s come. We are Food sells an entire Banting range, kids’ meals and the newly introduced soul bowls, which are gluten-and dairy-free one-bowl meals. One of the soul bowls is a pork ragù that’s made with Italian-braised leg of pork and tomato and wine sauce, served with lentils, roasted cauliflower, mushrooms and brown rice.

"We pride ourselves on a hands-on approach, leaving human tasks to humans, because food always tastes better with a little TLC," says Amy Weare. "Our food philosophy is that the meals we prepare are made like you would [make them] at home, just a little better, and this is what we constantly strive towards."