Joburg’s Chinese community: new year, old traditions

If you’re going to stay awake on Thursday night to see in the Year of the Dog, you might as well do it eating your way through the hours — the way the Chinese do.

Chinese New Year is the celebration of a fresh start. It’s welcoming a dawn of new hope for prosperity, peace and plenty and it comes with rituals and customs tied intimately to food.

Food is a binder after all, a connection to the familiar, to roots and also to pleasure. At Chinese New Year it’s exquisitely so. The Chinese New Year’s Eve feast should mean the dinner table groans with food as an invitation to share and feast together. All family members should have returned home on this night of reunion.

Even deceased ancestors are remembered and symbolically invited to the feast with a tray of food placed before an altar in the home and as joss sticks are lit and spiralling coils of smoke dissipate like invisible missives to the dead.

It’s this duty to return home that drives the annual mass movement of people across China in the days before Lunar New Year. But it’s a reunion worth the trek because traditionally there are 15 days of celebration and there are rewards — especially for the tummy. The dishes on the menu are customary and symbolic. Served up year after year, they take on unique elements for individual families.

Many of the ingredients or dishes for New Year feasts are homonyms for prosperity, fortune and happiness. There are dishes like faat choi — a fine black moss with a Cantonese name that sounds like the words for prosperity. Dumplings resemble gold ingots, roast duck and chicken are presented whole to symbolise completeness. Whole roasted suckling pig makes an appearance for abundance, and prawns, oysters and lettuce are on the menu for their symbolism of life, renewal and good things to come. There’s usually a whole steamed fish or a dish of raw, thinly sliced fish. The word for fish in Cantonese is yu, meaning abundance, and leftovers of this dish are a must to symbolise continuity of goodness to be carried over to the New Year. Ingredients and the dishes are deliberately extravagant for their sense of luxury and auspiciousness.

For SA’s Chinese, their New Year’s Eve celebrations are mostly subdued, private family celebrations. But even though we’re thousands of kilometres from the Middle Kingdom, some traditions survive, and others have been adapted with perfect SA flavour.