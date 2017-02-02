Eikendal’s grape harvest begins earlier than usual

The harvesting of the grapes for Eikendal’s Chardonnay began a week before the usual picking period of January 20.

This was a risky call, says cellarmaster Nico Grobler. The decision to go for the early pick was to retain freshness and purity.

The Eikendal Chardonnay 2015, just released by the Stellenbosch wine estate and believed to be one of the best in the collection, was the earliest recorded harvest. The estate’s 2014 vintage was rated overall champion in the 2015 Prescient Chardonnay Report.