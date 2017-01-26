Life / Food

Cape Wine Auction in Franschhoek

Cape’s finest wine on the block

26 January 2017 - 22:26 PM Prakash Naidoo
La Motte wine estate. Picture: SUPPLIED
Prominent wine aficionados from around the world will be part of this year’s Cape Wine Auction in Franschhoek, which allows you to stock up on some of the best Cape wines while raising money for a good cause.

Picture: SUPPLIED
The two-day affair will launch at the La Motte wine estate on February 10, where guests will be able to bid on one-off, specially curated or limited wines, tasted directly from the barrel and presented by the wine makers.

This will be followed by a luxurious lunchtime auction at the Anthonij Rupert estate on February 11.

Cape Wine Auction 2016: American Express barrel auction. Picture: SUPPLIED
All funds raised will go towards education in the winelands. The auction trust currently assists 22 beneficiaries.

Tickets are priced between R1,850 per person (access and participation to the first night event only) and R5,000 per person (access and participation to both events), and can be booked directly through the Cape Wine Auction website: www.thecapewineauction.com/tickets.

