A new and complex space race is happening — one that is being shaped by power and politics, writes Tim Marshall in The Future of Geography
I have a habit of dog-earing pages of books with noteworthy snippets to reread. Tim Marshall laughs when I show him my copy of his work, The Future of Geography: How Power and Politics in Space Will Change Our World. I’ve crumpled so many pages that it looks tatty and dated rather than like a clean and crisp new release.
Marshall’s is an eye-opening book. Developments in space make for astonishing and intriguing news that affects everyone. So why does the mainstream media ignore so much of it, except when the odd egotistical billionaire celebrity blows his trumpet? Marshall believes that “with the intersection of commerce, private enterprise, great powers’ rivalry and technology, it’s all come together quickly. It’s ahead of public perception...
author interview
Talking space with Tim Marshall
The current affairs commentator and author discusses science, technology and material gains from space, and space as a geopolitical battleground
