BOOK REVIEW: Michael Lewis’s The Fifth Risk

This is often compounded by an optimism bias, weighing predictions towards ultimately favourable outcomes: even on the brink of a dreadful event, we imagine it catalysing a fix for problems which would never have otherwise been addressed.

Lewis puts it this way in relation to Trump, and the probable expectations of reasonable Republicans: "You might have good reason to pray for a tornado, whether it comes in the shape of swirling winds, or a politician. You imagine the thing doing the damage that you would like to see done, and no more. It’s what you fail to imagine that kills you."

Bird brains

Lewis isn’t the first to flag the venal mismanagement of government under Trump, but his book may be one of the first to quantify it, dispassionately, and to lay bare the ramifications. "We’ve allowed Trump to come in and mistreat dedicated public servants with expert knowledge or a commitment [to public good]. We don’t even know what price we are going to pay. These people manage existential risks." His words reverberate phrases from Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s prescient and insightful book The Black Swan (2007), in which Taleb defined hugely unexpected, outlier occurrences, having an extreme impact, but which human nature retrospectively made explainable and predictable. Taleb’s Black Swan concept evidences that what we don’t know is far more relevant than what we do know: "Owing to this misunderstanding of the causal chains between policy and actions, we can easily trigger Black Swans thanks to aggressive ignorance — like a child playing with a chemistry kit."

World-class companies have strong competences in macro-strategic and financial risk considerations — those lurking around financial bourses, economic tremors and demographic shifts. They are closely observant as to merger & acquisition threats, and hawk-eyed on competitors’ new product development and marketing strategies. But they are often weak in analysing operational risk exposure, and they underplay, or even ignore, the very thought of a crisis-inducing Black Swan. The effect is an indecisiveness around planning for the unexpected.

Ironically, the excellence of many global supply chains contributes to their fragility in the new business context. They rely on unfettered trade, predictable government policies and stable regulatory environments; with these criteria thrown into doubt, the connections of worldwide value networks, with diversified access to markets and materials, are now exposed to forces of flux and fracture.