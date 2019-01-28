BOOK REVIEW: The Winnie we knew and the Winnie who is still with us

Aided by stylistic devices such as the use of second-person narrative, the reader can feel like a voyeur observing a conversation between Sisonke and Winnie. We ponder and nod in some parts and prod along with Sisonke as she fills in the gaps. This overall tone and present tense helps makes sense of an incredibly complicated life story and gives meaning to Winnie’s life, both intimately and factually. By the end of the book, the reward for our voyeurism is clarity that, despite being a lot of things to a lot of people, Winnie was no one’s rhetorical widow.

The introductory and closing chapters, which are written in the third person, are also important as this is where the bulk of the author’s argument, in line with didactically “resurrecting” Winnie, lies.

The most important contribution of this book is how it invites the reader to hold conflicting views and truths about Winnie without having to deal with the suffocating compulsion to irrevocably exalt or vilify her.

Winnie’s promotion of the policy of necklacing in the 1980s, as well as allegations around her implication in the deaths of Stompie Seipei, Lolo Sono and Abu Baker Asvat, contributed to her stylisation as an unrepentant sinner. Msimang engages with these political moments with delicacy and sensitivity, reminding us that apartheid violence was so much more than just white on black.

The delicate consideration of the hypocrisy of the ANC on the one hand, and the heaviness of pain and forgiveness and culpability on the other is not necessarily resolved. But it does more than leave the reader a limiting set of options. The reader can consider the complexity of acknowledging Winnie’s contribution to SA, while making space for the pain of lives that were lost and families that are reluctant or simply unable to forgive.

In the new SA, where bitterness and defensiveness continue to characterise race relations, what do active steps towards “nationbuilding” and “social cohesion” actually look like? If there is a hope for wholeness for SA, the author suggests conditions must be met. These suggestions include a Truth and Reconciliation Commission that explores the everyday violence of structural inequality, and that apartheid violators are publicly named and shamed in the name of justice.

Winnie’s life and death remind us that women during SA’s struggle for freedom were fighting against apartheid as well as patriarchy.

Msimang’s book is an important and necessary contribution to the ways in which we will continue to write about and remember Winnie Mandela.

It is an act of love, and a lesson in extending to black women the same levels of empathy that we give to everyone else. We are reminded to complicate our heroes even as we remember them, lest we take ourselves lightly historically and suffer from a mania of explaining and condemning everything and understanding nothing.