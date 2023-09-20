Where there’s a will ... there’s family who want to be in it

As SA's leading provider of wills, Capital Legacy has helped more than 600,000 South Africans draft their wills and thousands of grieving families wind up the estates of a loved one.

The company has seen the best and worst of people. You've heard the stories or witnessed family members scrambling over belongings — Grandpa’s tool collection, granny’s jewellery and crystalware, uncle Joe’s bakkie, auntie Esme’s furniture — sometimes before the family member has even passed away.

Without a last will and testament in place, you leave the door open to arguments and chaos as your family fight over your estate.

Capital Legacy's award-winning TV ad released earlier this year got the will conversation going. The ad depicts a scenario where a family finds out the protagonist didn’t have a will in place and dramatises the feud that ensues.

Off the back of the first ad, Capital Legacy teamed up again with Halo, one of SA’s best boutique agencies, together with esteemed local director Dean Blumberg from Massif Media, who produced a thought-provoking and entertaining ad.

Look out for the new ad on most popular TV channels or watch the extended version below.