When there's a will there's a way: don't let drama be your legacy

Talking about your will is not on the top of most people’s to-do lists. But watching the drama unfold when there’s a death in the family with no will in place is enough to be the script of any TV soapie.

After 10 years of communicating the importance of having a will and helping more than 600,000 people, Capital Legacy upped the ante to create a campaign that will make people take notice.

Winding up deceased estates can take 12 to 24 months — assuming there are no curveballs — and most people don’t realise the emotional strain this puts on a family.

With its decade of experience, Capital Legacy has many stories to tell.

From ex-wives to new wives, excommunicated children, stepchildren, business partners, extended family, long-lost lovers, surprise children, mistresses, hidden wealth, no wealth, international assets and lost crypto passwords — the company has seen it all.

Not having a will leaves the door open for drama.

Capital Legacy found the best way to communicate this message was through storytelling. The company worked with Halo, one of SA’s brightest boutique creative agencies, and Anton Visser, a top director in SA, to create a TV ad.

The storyline is about a patriarch who passed away and the conflict that arises when the family discovers there is no will in place. But the story is told backwards and in slow motion.

