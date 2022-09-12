Capital Legacy celebrates 10 years of helping South Africans leave a legacy

September is a huge month for Capital Legacy, SA's leading wills and estates specialist, which also offers insurance cover to indemnify the legal fees associated with dying.

Not only is the company celebrating a decade of helping South Africans leave a legacy, but it's marking its 10th anniversary with a striking rebrand.

As a testament to its mission of making the loss of a loved one easier for its clients' families, Capital Legacy has also extended National Wills Week (September 12 — 16) and dubbed September Wills Month.

Baby steps

Capital Legacy made its first imprint in the industry with a humble beginning in September 2012. At this point, it had a headcount of only four staff members.

Founders CEO Alex Simeonides and director Eduann Vorster took the company's offering to market themselves. They introduced Capital Legacy's innovative approach of drafting a free will, indemnifying the legal costs associated with passing away with insurance cover, and then administering the deceased’s estate in-house.

Simeonides sold the company’s first policy the same month it launched. The team went on to draft 984 wills and sell 190 Legacy Protection Plan policies in the remainder of their first year. Staff members increased to 18.

2013 marked the company’s first claim being approved. That same year, it sold 2,093 plans, drafted 3,552 wills and administered 38 estates.

Big steps

2019 was a watershed year for the company. Businessman Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital Investments bought a 25% stake in the business and then, just a few months later in early 2020, the outbreak of Covid-19 hit SA.

People started thinking of their mortality and of drafting their last will and testament. Capital Legacy, as the leader in this sector, was a logical first choice and the company was inundated with calls from people looking for assistance with their wills.