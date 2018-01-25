Club life: a perfect Mesh

It’s all very international, daaahling. And the sort of thing to which the chaps over at Monocle would give many points for its multipurpose use/good design vibe.

Mesh Club in Rosebank is part of the cool Keyes Art Mile. It provides shared office spaces by day and a bar and restaurant by night. The work/play concept is accentuated by sexy interiors created by Studio A, an interior architecture firm that has become known for its cool urban aesthetic. The spot also has a stellar collection of contemporary and classic SA art.

But here’s the thing: the club has a joining policy. To become a member, you have to apply and be accepted.

Once you’re in, you get to be part of things like the MeshLab — an event series geared towards connecting members with one another, as well as to entrepreneurs from all over the continent.

And when you’ve finished a day of furious co-working or general influencing or whatever you’re doing there, you can make for their adjoining bars — 4PM and Upstairs at Mesh — to continue your on-trend existence over a drink.

If you’re not a member you can swing by for drinks after 4pm.

www.meshclub.co.za