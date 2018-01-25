The reawakening of the Rand Club

For Rick Currie (71), a fourth-generation member, some old ways only satisfy nostalgia — not enough to keep the club in the black.

It should be managed like a property, not as a club, he says. With a business background in property and auctioneering, Currie sees opportunities to optimise the club’s features for special events and functions. There’s also opportunity to auction off pieces from the vast stores of artefacts, artworks and furniture amassed over the years.

By the end of this first quarter the Rand Club will launch its business hub. The second floor is being transformed into facilities for hot-desking, meetings and mini-conferencing, with mod-cons and necessary tech. Also on the cards are plans to refurbish existing residential space for Airbnb-type rentals and to bolster reciprocity agreements with some premier clubs around the world. Rooftop space is being leased to an urban rooftop garden business and the club has already partnered with The Benders Arms for basic catering. It saves on investing in running and equipping its own kitchen.

In turn, The Benders Arms — itself a Joburg institution — has a new lease of life, relocating the pub-bistro from its basement location on Rissik Street to a section of the club previously reserved for members’ wives and female companions. (It was only in the early 1990s that the Rand Club opened its membership to women and people other than whites.)

These are income-generating initiatives; they’re also about repositioning the club in the public imagination and striking the right balance of exclusivity and aspiration with access and modern relevance.