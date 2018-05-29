Student who spent a fortune after NSFAS’s mistake finally in court

A student at Walter Sisulu University appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after she accidentally received R14.1m from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in June 2017.

Sibongile Mani was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit after having been asked to hand herself over at the Hawks’ Eastern Cape provincial office in East London.

It is alleged that during June last year‚ Mani inadvertently received millions from the NSFAS‚ and spent just more than R810‚000 of it on personal items over a period of three months. The anomaly was only detected by the scheme three months after the money was transferred.