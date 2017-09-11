Mani’s R14m student aid bonanza riddle deepens

The National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the Walter Sisulu University have distanced themselves from an erroneous multimillion-rand payment to a student, shifting the spotlight to service provider Intellimali.

The NSFAS and the university confirmed at the weekend that none of their employees had been found to have been involved. Intellimali said it had appointed a "credible audit firm" to do a forensic investigation into the matter.

Intellimali, the NSFAS and the university said the forensic probe was the only way to get to the bottom of the matter.

In July, an amount of R14.1m was deposited into Walter Sisulu student Sibongile Mani’s Intellicard account. The payment was only "discovered" two months later, after a receipt and photographs of Mani’s spending spree went viral on social media.

The service provider has opened a case of theft against Mani after she had spent more than R800‚000 of the money.