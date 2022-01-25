News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Covax delivers 1-billion vaccines to poorer nations

25 January 2022 - 07:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | Covid mortality data: a turning point

Data for December shows that excess deaths during the fourth wave are well below those of previous waves, in spite of high infection levels
News & Fox
6 days ago

By the numbers | Arrival of the Omicron variant

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, a global fourth wave of Covid seems likely
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | SA’s slowing vaccination rate

SA is unlikely to reach its target of vaccinating 40-million South Africans by year-end
News & Fox
2 months ago

By the numbers | The science behind booster shots

SA has no official policy on booster shots yet
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma is back in the dock
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Meet the principal & director at UCT ...
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
LISTEN: How to interpret SA’s Omicron data
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.