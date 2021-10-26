News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Countries still committed to coal

26 October 2021 - 08:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | Plans afoot for SA’s second nuclear power station

2,500MW of energy is set to be generated from nuclear power, after the National Energy Regulator approved its procurement
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | Agriculture: a sector full of promise

Favourable weather, strong exports and higher commodity prices are catalysts for growth
News & Fox
1 week ago

By the numbers | Global recovery to pre-pandemic GDP per capita

China was the first country to deal with Covid, allowing it to respond quickly and economically recover at breakneck speed
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | Towards a new inflation target?

3% is the target point the bank should aim for, Kganyago believes, rather than using a range. The bank is expected to lobby the National Treasury to ...
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A good week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Working in SA: a home affairs horror story
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: Stop squatting on SA’s spectrum, says ...
News & Fox
4.
Rainmaker Paul Mashatile just gives it away
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Bespoke African dining hall Alkebulan debuts at ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.