Bespoke African dining hall Alkebulan debuts at Expo 2020 Dubai

Smalls says: “African food is as diverse as the continent’s countries and communities, yet it is still under-represented in the world. Bringing a piece of Africa to Expo 2020 is not only a dream come true, it’s also an opportunity to showcase the rich diversity that makes African cuisine from region to region. Food and music are both instrumental to our culture, and Alkebulan is a place that marries the two, welcoming visitors from around the world to be immersed in our flavours and traditions.”

Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, says: “Food brings people and communities together – at a time when we need it most. In the spirit of Expo 2020’s theme, Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, we have invited countries from around the world to showcase their national dishes, giving visitors the chance to taste traditional and specialised food from around the globe in a safe environment. We are excited to welcome the African continent to Expo, and for our visitors to sample new flavours and concepts – the likes of which have yet to be seen in the UAE.”

Offering a delicious odyssey of flavours and experiences, Alkebulan will give diners the chance to experience gourmet dishes, street bites and fusion fare, all in one destination. The food hall hosts 10 counters, with each providing a different menu: