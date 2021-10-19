News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Agriculture: a sector full of promise

19 October 2021 - 09:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | Global recovery to pre-pandemic GDP per capita

China was the first country to deal with Covid, allowing it to respond quickly and economically recover at breakneck speed
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | Towards a new inflation target?

3% is the target point the bank should aim for, Kganyago believes, rather than using a range. The bank is expected to lobby the National Treasury to ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | 2021 agricultural exports set to soar

R90bn was the value of SA's agricultural exports in the first half of 2021
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | Jump in coffee prices

Crops in Brazil have been damaged by the worst drought in almost a century, leading to the first supply shortfall in four years
News & Fox
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Earth to ANC: avoid disappointment — ...
News & Fox
2.
Working in SA: a home affairs horror story
News & Fox
3.
HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s historic R10.5m ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
Africa set for internet boom
News & Fox / Digital
5.
‘Civil war’ in the Free State ANC
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.