News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers: Vaccination alarm bells ringing

The Seychelles, the most vaccinated nation on earth, is raising alarm bells for the World Health Organisation as countries start to roll out mass vaccination programmes

02 June 2021 - 08:26
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers: SA’s slow vaccination rollout

Here are the vaccine doses the government is expecting to receive over the coming months
News & Fox
1 week ago

By the numbers: Arrival of another variant

The B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, has been detected in SA, with four cases recorded thus far — two in Gauteng and ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

By the numbers: The Covid situation in SA

SA's vaccine supply is meant to gradually increase from this week until the end of June, when it is expected to have 'accumulated' 4.5-million doses
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

By the Numbers: Assume the brace position

It is a wave South Africans don't want to catch, but it is on the way nonetheless
News & Fox
1 month ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.