Lockdown day 160: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 630,595, there have been 553,456 recoveries and 14,389 deaths to date

03 September 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 160: Pictures of the day

Heavy rains in Cape Town have left informal settlements and the Cape Flats waterlogged as it was predicted by the weather forecast
4 hours ago

5 months ago

