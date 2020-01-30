News & Fox / Numbers

Illicit cigarette trade, by the numbers

R6bn is the cost to the SA economy in lost tax revenue as a result of the trade in illicit cigarettes

30 January 2020 - 05:00

Sars still not up to scratch in dealing with illicit tobacco trade

The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa estimates that the SA fiscus is losing more than R10bn annually on unpaid excise duty
National
2 months ago

