SA has little capacity to fend off tobacco lobby, report finds There is an irreconcilable conflict of interest between the tobacco industry and public health, says report

SA has extremely limited capacity to fend off the influence of the tobacco industry, according to an international report released on Thursday.

The report sounds a warning to the government as the health department gears up to tighten oversight of the sector with the draft Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill. The bill, which seeks to tighten loopholes in the law and bring e-cigarettes into the regulatory net, was released for public comment in 2018 and is being considered by the state law adviser. The revised bill is then expected to be referred to cabinet, and then to parliament.