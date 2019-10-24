Cigarette maker welcomes Sars study on illicit economy

The SA unit of cigarette group Philip Morris International has welcomed finance minister Tito Mboweni’s March 2020 deadline for a completed study by the SA Revenue Services (Sars) into the size of the country’s illicit economy.

Mboweni announced that the study will be finalised within the next few months. Conservative estimates suggest that SA loses R1-trillion a year or 20% of GDP to the illicit economy. This ranges from the underground economy, which operates outside the rules and regulations of the country, to organised crime.

The main culprits are tobacco smuggling, counterfeit textiles, drug manufacturing and smuggling, illicit mining of gold and diamonds, ivory smuggling and the poaching of endangered species such as abalone and rhino. These proceeds are generally used to fund drug smuggling, human trafficking and other serious crimes.

Philip Morris SA MD Marcelo Nico said on Thursday the findings of the Sars research will help to strengthen co-operation between the state, private sector and civil society. Nico said the company fully supports all efforts to combat illicit trade.

The illicit cigarette trade alone has cost SA more than R40bn in tax revenue since 2010, according to the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa (Tisa).