News & Fox / Numbers

Demand for platinum, by the numbers

Potential power disruption and industrial action are risks that could materially reduce SA platinum supply in 2019. Wage talks begin in June

23 May 2019 - 05:00

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: PIC’s platinum no-brainer

Lonmin’s minority investors are urging the PIC to use its 29% Lonmin stake to block the Sibanye takeover at the meeting next week
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Taking off with aviation ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Christo Wiese attends launch of unauthorised ...
News & Fox
3.
SA’s flourishing gaming scene
News & Fox / Digital
4.
SA’s unemployment rate in numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Liberty hack the ‘biggest breach yet’
News & Fox

Related Articles

High rand price of PGM basket poses greater risk for investment

Opinion

MXOLISI MGOJO: Mining sector steadily making progress in addressing president’s ...

Opinion

Platinum belt braces for talks

Business

Palladium boom gives short-term relief to SA miners

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.