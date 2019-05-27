High rand price of PGM basket poses greater risk for investment

In 2018 mining shares were one of the few places to hide, offering the only double-digit returns in the FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index. Yet we have been reducing exposure to this sector, with mining shares now comprising less than 8% of the PSG Equity Fund, compared to 14% early in 2016. Our most recent sale was Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), which we’d held since 2017.

Generally, companies that produce commodities are price takers. Accordingly, their profits are largely unpredictable as they are dependent on global economic factors and the range of possible outcomes is wide. These companies also cannot be relied on to grow profits ahead of the market over long periods. We call such businesses “mean-reverters”, and our investment decisions relating to these businesses must factor in the unpredictability of future profit streams.

Management teams in the sector have generally shown a tendency to build mines and buy competitors when prices are high and sit on their hands when prices are low. This pro-cyclical capital allocation has tempered shareholder returns over the past decade-and-a-half — a period of booming commodity prices and rapid growth in demand from China.

To make provision for these risks, it’s important to focus on ensuring a sufficient margin of safety and to place increased emphasis on valuation. Since macro-economic data — and particularly future demand — is unpredictable, commodity prices can’t be accurately forecasted. Instead, we focus on understanding the long-term capital cycle for a commodity and what it suggests for the sustainability of prices, whether high or low.

At the peak of the 2015/2016 crash, it was evident that the prices of most commodities were well below the levels required to incentivise additional capacity. Capital expenditure plans were slashed and some mines were being mothballed. It was clear to us that prices were unsustainably low. As a result, we invested in mining shares at the time.

When analysing mining companies, we pay particular attention to their relative position on the cost curve and how this is likely to change. A low-cost producer is much more insulated in an industry that undergoes boom-bust cycles.