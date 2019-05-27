High rand price of PGM basket poses greater risk for investment
Investors likely to be tempted by the current prices, yet commodity producers are price takers and cannot be relied on to grow profits ahead of the market over long periods
In 2018 mining shares were one of the few places to hide, offering the only double-digit returns in the FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index. Yet we have been reducing exposure to this sector, with mining shares now comprising less than 8% of the PSG Equity Fund, compared to 14% early in 2016. Our most recent sale was Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), which we’d held since 2017.
Generally, companies that produce commodities are price takers. Accordingly, their profits are largely unpredictable as they are dependent on global economic factors and the range of possible outcomes is wide. These companies also cannot be relied on to grow profits ahead of the market over long periods. We call such businesses “mean-reverters”, and our investment decisions relating to these businesses must factor in the unpredictability of future profit streams.
Management teams in the sector have generally shown a tendency to build mines and buy competitors when prices are high and sit on their hands when prices are low. This pro-cyclical capital allocation has tempered shareholder returns over the past decade-and-a-half — a period of booming commodity prices and rapid growth in demand from China.
To make provision for these risks, it’s important to focus on ensuring a sufficient margin of safety and to place increased emphasis on valuation. Since macro-economic data — and particularly future demand — is unpredictable, commodity prices can’t be accurately forecasted. Instead, we focus on understanding the long-term capital cycle for a commodity and what it suggests for the sustainability of prices, whether high or low.
At the peak of the 2015/2016 crash, it was evident that the prices of most commodities were well below the levels required to incentivise additional capacity. Capital expenditure plans were slashed and some mines were being mothballed. It was clear to us that prices were unsustainably low. As a result, we invested in mining shares at the time.
When analysing mining companies, we pay particular attention to their relative position on the cost curve and how this is likely to change. A low-cost producer is much more insulated in an industry that undergoes boom-bust cycles.
Amplats has a significant competitive cost advantage due to best-in-class ore bodies that allow for efficient and low-risk access, mechanised extraction methods, and well-designed downstream refining assets. It is further insulated by having the most diversified basket of metals among its competitors (platinum comprises less than 50% of its production) and by the industrial-like processing agreements it recently established with its peers.
A quality segmentation of the mining assets in the platinum group metals (PGM) industry reveals that the gap in profitability between front-footed and more marginal producers is likely to continue widening. Only a few management teams — enabled by the quality of their assets — have proactively redesigned their businesses to lower risk and ensure profitability in a persistently weak metal price environment.
An assessment of Amplats’s management and their capital allocation decisions shows that they started taking steps to improve the quality of earnings and the balance sheet as far back as 2012. Though many of their decisions were unpopular at the time, they’ve steered the company away from exposure to narrow, steep and labour-intensive ore bodies towards higher-quality assets. Completed in 2017, this shift has enabled Amplats to grow returns and maximise free cash flow in an environment where many competitors still face marginal returns and the prospect of restructuring.
When we first invested in early 2017, Amplats’s PGM basket price (in rand) traded at depressed levels. This was due to an oversupply in platinum as well as poor market sentiment driven by an unsupportive economic environment for the metal. (Accordingly, our funds could invest in the company at a significant discount to our conservative estimate of intrinsic value — in other words, with a sufficient margin of safety).
Why did we sell Amplats? The share price appreciated by 180% over the period our funds were invested (and 145% in the final year they held the share), outperforming the aggregate of its peers over this period. This was largely a function of the sharp increase in the PGM basket price, which was driven by the skyrocketing palladium price; it rose by 96% in the final year of our investment.
As most market participants focused on the unsupportive environment for platinum, they overlooked the favourable outlook for palladium. A deficit in palladium had resulted from insufficient primary production and wider global enforcement of stricter emissions standards, as its primary use is in light-duty petrol vehicles.
We sold our last Amplats shares at the end of January 2019. Considering the share price levels at which the company is trading now, it looks like we sold too early. However, we prefer to follow a rigorous, repeatable process of selling mean-reverters at our assessment of conservative intrinsic value.
Our assessment of Amplats’s current share price is that it presents increased investment risk. In isolation, we think the platinum price could be considered unsustainably low. However, the squeeze in palladium, coupled with several lifelines (attractive prices of PGM by-products and a weak dollar/rand exchange rate) means that producers are incentivised to expand PGM production, as profitability remains high at a basket level.
Accordingly, platinum is likely to remain well supplied. The same can be said for palladium, given the current attractiveness of the palladium price and the surge in production of Chinese vehicles, which will provide an additional source of the metal once they age sufficiently for autocatalyst recycling. As a result, we believe that the rand price of the PGM basket is high, which means greater investment risk.
When commodity producers are pricing in a scenario of sustained high prices, investment risk is elevated. We prefer to buy when prices are low and to remain disciplined in selling when our required margin of safety diminishes.
Although this has its price — we are likely to leave some upside on the table for investors with a higher risk appetite — we believe that it helps us to keep the odds in our clients’ favour.
• Rabbolini is an analyst at PSG Asset Management .