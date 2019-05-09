News & Fox / Numbers

Grand Prix, by the numbers

R1bn is the estimated cost of staging the event

09 May 2019 - 05:00

Most read

1.
PODCAST: The murky science of polling
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Brian Molefe
National
3.
Where the world’s wealthiest people are migrating ...
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Cloud computing grows in SA
News & Fox / Digital
5.
Inside PSG’s lucrative distance-learning venture
News & Fox

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton favourite for Spain in big test for Ferrari

Sport / Other Sport

25th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death

Life / Motoring

Formula One celebrates 1,000th race, give or take a few

Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.