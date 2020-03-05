News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Newly built R18.75m home in Constantia Upper

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac, this newly built home offers the ultimate in country living and is surrounded by lush green lawns and forest walks

05 March 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: R18.75m

WHO: Greeff Properties

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac, this newly built home offers the ultimate in country living and is surrounded by lush green lawns and forest walks. It features three en suite bedrooms, a separate guest suite, a TV/family room and a pyjama lounge. Contemporary finishes include double-volume ceilings, skylights and closed combustion fireplaces. The property has borehole water and a state-of-the-art security system.

WHERE: Parel Vallei, Somerset West

PRICE: R18.995m

WHO: Seeff

This spacious 750m² home features a double-volume entrance and various living and entertainment areas. A guest suite on the lower level leads to a pool deck, a separate outside braai and dining area and a heated swimming pool. The upper level has three bedrooms, each with a walk-in dressing room and balcony. Additional features include a bar and a wine cellar, two storage rooms and a borehole and water filtration system.

