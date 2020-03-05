HOT PROPERTY: Newly built R18.75m home in Constantia Upper

WHERE: Parel Vallei, Somerset West

PRICE: R18.995m

WHO: Seeff

This spacious 750m² home features a double-volume entrance and various living and entertainment areas. A guest suite on the lower level leads to a pool deck, a separate outside braai and dining area and a heated swimming pool. The upper level has three bedrooms, each with a walk-in dressing room and balcony. Additional features include a bar and a wine cellar, two storage rooms and a borehole and water filtration system.