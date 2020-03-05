HOT PROPERTY: Newly built R18.75m home in Constantia Upper
WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town
PRICE: R18.75m
WHO: Greeff Properties
Set in a quiet cul-de-sac, this newly built home offers the ultimate in country living and is surrounded by lush green lawns and forest walks. It features three en suite bedrooms, a separate guest suite, a TV/family room and a pyjama lounge. Contemporary finishes include double-volume ceilings, skylights and closed combustion fireplaces. The property has borehole water and a state-of-the-art security system.
WHERE: Parel Vallei, Somerset West
PRICE: R18.995m
WHO: Seeff
This spacious 750m² home features a double-volume entrance and various living and entertainment areas. A guest suite on the lower level leads to a pool deck, a separate outside braai and dining area and a heated swimming pool. The upper level has three bedrooms, each with a walk-in dressing room and balcony. Additional features include a bar and a wine cellar, two storage rooms and a borehole and water filtration system.