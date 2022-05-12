×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

12 May 2022 - 05:00

A good week

Mark Boucher, having been put through the wringer by Cricket SA (CSA) on the basis of now-dubious evidence, will no longer face an inquisition where he was to be accused of racism. CSA this week dropped all charges against him once Boucher’s former teammate, Paul Adams, refused to testify at a hearing. The decision to drop the charges now reflects poorly on CSA, Adams and the oxymoronic social justice & nation-building programme. It’s also a good week for SA’s cricketers, who can get on with the job of playing without a cloud over their coach.

A bad week

It seems obvious now that Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s delusions are as grandiose as her grasp of facts, not to mention the law. The public protector (yes, that makes us laugh too) now wants police to probe Constitutional Court justices for corruption — a case she claims could see a “total collapse of the state”.  These are the justices who rejected her bid for them to rescind their decision that a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office could go ahead. Perhaps Mkhwebane lives by the maxim that any publicity is good publicity; certainly, being on the wrong side this often suggests that she’s quite happy polishing the turd that will be her professional legacy.

Bouncers coming for Boucher

Proteas coach Mark Boucher is on a roll on the pitch, but faces less easily handled opposition when the CSA disciplinary case against him starts
Life
4 weeks ago

ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane’s rescission application

Apex court says ‘no case’ has been made for it to reverse its judgment on parliament’s impeachment rules
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA’s eye in a drone sky
News & Fox
2.
Tenants call the shots in oversupplied rental ...
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers | Where Africa’s start-ups begin
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
PODCAST: It’s decision time
News & Fox
5.
Where do South Africans most use their phones?
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.