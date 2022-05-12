A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
A good week
Mark Boucher, having been put through the wringer by Cricket SA (CSA) on the basis of now-dubious evidence, will no longer face an inquisition where he was to be accused of racism. CSA this week dropped all charges against him once Boucher’s former teammate, Paul Adams, refused to testify at a hearing. The decision to drop the charges now reflects poorly on CSA, Adams and the oxymoronic social justice & nation-building programme. It’s also a good week for SA’s cricketers, who can get on with the job of playing without a cloud over their coach.
A bad week
It seems obvious now that Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s delusions are as grandiose as her grasp of facts, not to mention the law. The public protector (yes, that makes us laugh too) now wants police to probe Constitutional Court justices for corruption — a case she claims could see a “total collapse of the state”. These are the justices who rejected her bid for them to rescind their decision that a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office could go ahead. Perhaps Mkhwebane lives by the maxim that any publicity is good publicity; certainly, being on the wrong side this often suggests that she’s quite happy polishing the turd that will be her professional legacy.
