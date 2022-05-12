A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

A bad week

It seems obvious now that Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s delusions are as grandiose as her grasp of facts, not to mention the law. The public protector (yes, that makes us laugh too) now wants police to probe Constitutional Court justices for corruption — a case she claims could see a “total collapse of the state”. These are the justices who rejected her bid for them to rescind their decision that a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office could go ahead. Perhaps Mkhwebane lives by the maxim that any publicity is good publicity; certainly, being on the wrong side this often suggests that she’s quite happy polishing the turd that will be her professional legacy.