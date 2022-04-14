Life / Sport CRICKET Bouncers coming for Boucher Proteas coach Mark Boucher is on a roll on the pitch, but faces less easily handled opposition when the CSA disciplinary case against him starts B L Premium

This week the Proteas concluded a highly successful summer for coach Mark Boucher and his respective red- and white-ball captains, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma.

By beating Bangladesh at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday by 332 runs, they wrapped up the series. When it comes to Test cricket, SA have played seven matches this summer — five at home, two away — and won five of them. ..