News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Jacob Zuma

23 September 2021 - 05:00

A good week

You can imagine that Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) head Sy Mamabolo wants nothing more than for the municipal elections to be done and dusted, given the headaches they’ve caused. So it must be some comfort that the Constitutional Court this week ruled in the IEC’s favour, dismissing the DA’s application to have the reopening of counsellor candidate registration scrapped. It’s a vindication for Mamabolo — and it means it’s all systems go for November 1, after a particularly tortuous road to the polls.

A bad week

If victimhood were an art, Jacob Zuma would be Da Vinci. After the Constitutional Court this week refused to rescind its order that the former president be jailed for contempt, he decided to turn to the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights to show the world how shoddily he’s been treated. With a pending challenge to his medical parole, he’s looking at all avenues to keep out of chookie. It’s a commitment to "Stalingrad" that would make even the most hardened Soviet blush. Give him an A for effort. Then send him back to his cell.

