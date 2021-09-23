A bad week for Jacob Zuma

A bad week

If victimhood were an art, Jacob Zuma would be Da Vinci. After the Constitutional Court this week refused to rescind its order that the former president be jailed for contempt, he decided to turn to the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights to show the world how shoddily he’s been treated. With a pending challenge to his medical parole, he’s looking at all avenues to keep out of chookie. It’s a commitment to "Stalingrad" that would make even the most hardened Soviet blush. Give him an A for effort. Then send him back to his cell.