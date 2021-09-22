NICOLE FRITZ: Remember al-Bashir, Mr Zuma, when you appeal to the ICC
22 September 2021 - 16:15
In the wake of last week’s dismissal by the Constitutional Court of the rescission application by former president Jacob Zuma, the cry has gone up among Zuma’s most ardent supporters that international law is sacrosanct and the apparent failure by the Constitutional Court to observe its force is sacrilege.
Erstwhile Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa declared they would “go to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Human Rights Court”. Dudu Zuma-Sambudla insisted that the fight for international law’s application in SA would not only be big, it would be “very BIG!!!”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now