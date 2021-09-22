Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Remember al-Bashir, Mr Zuma, when you appeal to the ICC B L Premium

In the wake of last week’s dismissal by the Constitutional Court of the rescission application by former president Jacob Zuma, the cry has gone up among Zuma’s most ardent supporters that international law is sacrosanct and the apparent failure by the Constitutional Court to observe its force is sacrilege.

Erstwhile Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa declared they would “go to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Human Rights Court”. Dudu Zuma-Sambudla insisted that the fight for international law’s application in SA would not only be big, it would be “very BIG!!!”..