Aspire Art Auctions presents the Modern & Contemporary Art Auction in Cape Town

This spring, Aspire returns to Cape Town with an auction of modern and contemporary art on September 29 and 30. Presenting an outstanding collection of 132 works by 80 renowned artists, the auction will impress collectors with an exciting and considered selection of artworks.

With a strong focus on SA art, the sale also represents artists from eight African countries (Benin, Cameroon, DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe) and international artists from Europe the UK and US. Reflecting the spirit of our time, more than half of the artworks on offer are by artists of colour, and women artists feature prominently. Important and significant historical works are presented alongside a diverse collection of contemporary art, which includes photography and new media work.

Headlining the contemporary section is a special collection of 10 lots of remarkable prints by William Kentridge, spanning nearly three decades. The leading lot is a monumental depiction of Giuseppe Garibaldi. Portrayed on a wooden horse, the image of the great general is comprised of 20 etchings mounted on raw cotton cloth folded and housed in a handmade box. Other prints such as West Coast Landscapes, the Universal Archive series and The Battle Between Yes and No, showcase well-known themes, a wonderful range of printmaking techniques and the unsurpassed technical accomplishment for which the artist has gained worldwide recognition.