A bad week for Duduzane Zuma

A good week

It’s a multibillion-rand gamble, but kudos to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala and his team for doing what Standard probably should have done years ago: fully own its Liberty mistake. That’s not to say there’s not a good business there, nor is Standard paying top dollar for the insurance asset — even with a 40% premium, Liberty stock is nowhere near its historic highs. It’s also a chance to right the ship away from prying eyes. And if it doesn’t work out, there’s always the trusty old accounting write-off.